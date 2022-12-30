AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Dec 30, 2022
IHC orders ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad tomorrow

  • ECP calls emergency meeting to discuss the issue
December 30, 2022
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad on Saturday after nullifying the ECP’s notification of delay in the polls.

While announcing the verdict on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) that sought the scrapping of ECP’s decision to postpone the LG polls, IHC asked the federal government to ensure that it assisted the election commission in holding the local government polls.

"The Ministry of Interior's December 19 notification has been declared null and void and so is the December 27 notification of the election commission," the order cited.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is directed to hold the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory as per the schedule already announced i.e. on 31.12.2022,” it said.

The court also expressed dismay over the government's attitude.

"We are disappointed in the government," it said. 

The ECP has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

In the meeting, the ECP concluded that it cannot hold elections tomorrow and a delegation will meet the Attorney General of Pakistan shortly.

The ECP plans to file an intra-court appeal to seek a one-week time for the LG polls in Islamabad as "printing of ballot papers is yet to be done".

On Tuesday, the ECP postponed LG elections in Islamabad “owing to a change in the number of union councils in the federal capital.” It also stated that the new date for the polls would be announced later.

In a hearing, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) counsel Ashtar Ausaf argued that the number of union councils in Islamabad was increased from 101 to 125 based on the surge in the population. He also called for changes in constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja inquired whether the census report had been published.

Ausaf replied that the census bureau had informed him about the increase in Islamabad’s population. The petition was lodged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

On Wednesday, IHC issued a notice to ECP for delaying the polls.

