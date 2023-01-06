PAC for action against FBR officials posted in Karachi for long

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday ordered that all those customs, income tax, and other officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) who have been posted in Karachi for more than three years be transferred.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the PAC which examined the audit report of the Ministry of Communication for 2019-20. He observed that the FBR officials were deputed to Karachi for the last 22 years on the same posts in violation of rules and regulations.

He did not proceed on the matter as the FBR chairman was not available. However, he directed to take disciplinary actions against the officials posted in Karachi for a longer period as well as demote them.

He further directed all the federal ministries and divisions to enforce the service rules in their respective offices.

He further said the personnel of the Islamabad Police, Frontier Constabulary, and Rangers deputed in the capital city were drawing less salaries and perks and privileges as compared with the provincials’ salaries package.

The chairman further said there must be a policy to allocate plots and priorities in employment for the families of officials of police, FC or Rangers who were victims of terrorism.

He further directed to consider a raise in salaries of motorway police as per their services package.

The committee also sought a briefing on an agreement between Pakistan Post and Habib Bank Limited (HSB). It has been alleged that Pakistan Post violated Public Procurement Rules and Public-Private Partnership Act in awarding a contract worth Rs118 billion to HBL for the digitisation of its services.

