CM stresses need for improved security, intelligence systems

NNI Published January 6, 2023
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday stressed the need for improving the existing security system, intelligence setup and targeted operations.

While chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee, he said that the committee’s meetings would be held after every 15 days, adding that the abuse of children, minorities and women would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Drug trade is intolerable. Gutka, Mawa and other such drugs are ruining our generation,” he said and decided to speed up operations against the sale of all such drugs.

“In the last meeting of the Apex Committee, it was decided to further improve the security of the oil terminals,” the chief minister pointed out.

“Meetings have been held on the security of the oil terminal. A unified command structure has been formed for the purpose. Sensitive systems have also been installed around the terminal,” he added.

On the occasion, the Sindh chief secretary said that four buildings had been identified to be run as the rehabilitation centres for the drug addicts.

“These buildings are in Kemari, Central District, Malir and West District,” he said, adding that the Sindh chief minister had released Rs 8 million for repairs to those buildings and running them as rehabilitation centres. The provincial ministers and higher officials had attended the meeting.

