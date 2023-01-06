KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 05, 2023).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US S (O/M) 233.70 236.00 NOK 24.49 24.59
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00 SEK 23.45 23.55
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00 AUD $ 169.00 171.00
EURO 265.30 268.00 CAD $ 184.00 186.00
UK POUND 301.00 304.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.40 2.80
JAPANI YEN 1.87000 1.89000 CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
CHF 267.90 268.90 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
