Parliament should be taken on board to implement NSC’s decisions: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto stated on Thursday that parliament should be taken on board to implement the decisions taken in the recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference, he requested National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to call a meeting in this regard and expedite the matter.

“Terrorists are enemies of the nation and we are against the appeasement policy that was put in effect by the previous leadership," he said, adding: "Terrorists should be tried as criminals without any compromise.”

He welcomed the decisions taken by the National Security Committee earlier during the week.

In the meeting, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NSC resolved to take strict action against terrorists and recommended taking crucial steps to curb rising unrest in the country.

The committee decided to hold discussions with the provinces to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against extremism. The participants stressed that no one will be allowed to create unrest in the country.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to enhance the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Bilawal stated on Thursday he was not afraid of death and the government would deal with the menace of terrorism with an iron fist.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also stressed that political polarisation and hatred were emerging as huge challenges for lawmakers.

“There is a split in the political landscape and supporters of one party want everything to go their way. This threatens democracy and the entire political landscape.”

Speaking about elections, he stated that since the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was against early elections, it would also criticize a delay in the general elections in 2023 as well.

In a separate press conference earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that the government of Pakistan will not hold negotiations with any terrorist group.

He said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee held earlier this week.

“As far as Afghanistan is concerned, its government has a structure there so we will hold talks with the leadership. We will ask it to implement the Doha accords which state that Afghanistan will not be used for any terrorist activity.”

He was of the view that the complete implementation of the deal will resolve the global terrorism problem to a large extent.