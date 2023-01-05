TTP claims killing two intelligence officials

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Tehreek-e-Taliban on Wednesday claimed the killing of a senior official of premier intelligence agency and another officer, the latest in a resurgence of jihadist violence shaking the country. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers were shot dead outside a hotel in Punjab on Tuesday, police said.

“Yesterday, a secret squad of TTP killed ISI Deputy Director Multan Naveed Sadiq along with his colleague Inspector Nasir Butt at Bismillah Highway in Khanewal District of Punjab,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani said in a statement to media.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed the killings but not the TTP’s role. It said the two officers had met the suspected killer at the hotel and had a cup of tea with him.