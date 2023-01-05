Bilawal praises ADB’s support

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen and appreciated the ADB for its support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said: “We are looking forward to continue collaboration with ADB as Pakistan embarks upon post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.”

The foreign minister also expressed the confidence that “with the cooperation of our partners, we will build back a strong climate-resilient Pakistan.”

