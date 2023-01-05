AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

APP Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Wednesday demanded the federation to immediately play its role to address wheat shortage and financial crisis in order to provide facilities to the people of the province.

He made these remarks while talking to the provincial ministers on financial, wheat crisis and the shortage of wheat in the province. He said that all allies have been taken into confidence on the wheat and financial crisis in the province.

He said that the federal government would take measures to solve the financial crisis of the province, saying that if the financial crisis continues like this, the provincial government would not be able to pay salaries in the addition to all development works.

Punjab had promised to supply 0.6 million sacks of wheat and it is hoped that as a big brother, it will fulfill his promise, he said adding that we repeatedly told the federation to provide our share in view of NFC.

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

He said that the situation of financial crisis would remain and the provincial government would not be able to give salaries of employees in addition all progress works saying that Balochistan’s part in NFC has constitutional protection.

The chief minister said that Balochistan’s share could not be reduced in any way, despite we demanded for our one percent additional share in NFC for security reasons.

“PPL of Balochistan has arrears of 34 billion”, he said and added that the Prime Minister would take personal interest to get Balochistan out of the financial crisis.

Pakistan Economy Wheat Balochistan financial crisis Federal Government Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo wheat shortage Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories