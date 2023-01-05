Elahi lays foundation of institute of postgraduate studies at PKLI

LAHORE: Laying the foundation stone of ‘Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies’ at PKLI, here Wednesday, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the Institute will be established at the cost of Rs. 3.5 billion and funds have been allocated for this purpose.

The CM disclosed that doctors will be imparted specialized training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses will be imparted specialized training in 10 subjects. He also announced to earmark 10 acres of land for setting up new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU). About two acres of land will also be earmarked for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

The CM outlined that funds for the bone marrow transplant centres have been allocated and a ban for recruitment in the PKLI has been lifted.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to CM Parvez Elahi about the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies.

Moreover, talking to Dr Luay Shabaneh, country representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the CM announced recruitment against approved vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department and achieving the family planning targets.

“The people in rural and urban backward areas will be sensitized about the importance of family planning while family health clinics and welfare centers will be made functional and initiatives will be regularly monitored at tehsil and district levels,” he said, adding: “The provincial government has decided to give a special package, under the Punjab Ehsaas program, to families adopting family planning measures; by controlling the population, the quality of life can also be improved.”

Dr Luay Shabaneh noted that the Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for population welfare. “We are happy that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s programs for population welfare are showing encouraging results; we will continue to work closely with the Punjab government regarding population welfare,” Dr Luay said.

