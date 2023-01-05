OPC organizes ‘restoration of democracy’ rally

LAHORE: On the instructions of chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, a rally was organised from the Governor House to Charing Cross under the leadership of Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan.

A large number of young people, including overseas Pakistanis, scholars, women, and minority community members, participated in it. Vice-Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission while speaking on the occasion said that on the instructions of Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, ‘Election Karo Mulk Bachao’ rally was organized.

The call for immediate election is important to save the country. Overseas Pakistanis are also very worried about the deteriorating economic situation of the country. The demand of the entire overseas Pakistanis community is that an immediate election should be called.

He said that the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis have been hurt by the undemocratic and illegal act of Governor Punjab.

A democracy restoration rally has been organized by overseas Pakistanis to address the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis and to express solidarity with the Punjab government. And the nation is full of democratic values. He further said that self-interested democracy will not be tolerated in this way. The entire overseas community strongly condemns undemocratic measures. And the democratic system and law of Pakistan will be protected by Overseas Pakistanis in every way. He further said that Imran Khan has fought for democracy and justice for a long time and he is still determined to rid the nation of corrupt looters. Vice-Chairperson OPC said that Imran Khan’s nation-friendly mission must be successful in any case; otherwise the corrupt and incompetent will dominate the country forever.

Pakistan is currently going through a state of agitation. He said that the development of Pakistan has stopped due to the incompetence of the federal government. And the instable political situation in Pakistan has left the economy in tatters.

Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan said that the Lahore High Court has taken a historic decision by restoring Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and the cabinet. The Governor of Punjab has become a puppet of the federal government at that time. And condemn every illegal and unconstitutional action of the federal government. The negative thinking of the federal government is not allowing real democracy to flourish in the country. And Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is basically against this dictatorial thinking. He further said that we were born in a free country, so we will not accept the slavery of this imported government - the youth of Pakistan will have to come forward to change the destiny of the country - and the entire party under the leadership of Imran Khan should unite.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023