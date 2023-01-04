AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023
Markets

Gold trades near 7-month peak on hopes for smaller Fed rate hikes

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 05:29pm
Follow us

Gold prices extended their New Year rally to jump more than 1% and hit their highest since mid-June on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and growing expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes at upcoming Federal Reserve meetings.

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,862.32 per ounce by 1119 GMT, hitting its highest since June 13. US gold futures also gained 1.2% to $1,868.30.

The dollar index, meanwhile, slipped 0.6%, making gold less expensive for overseas investors.

There is some optimism in the market ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed’s December meeting later in the day, Kinesis Money external analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said.

“Majority of investors are betting on a 0.25% rate hike in the next Fed meeting, differently from a few weeks ago, when another 0.50% rate was given as almost sure.”

Gold, silver hit new highs

The minutes from the last meeting, at which the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes, are due at 1900 GMT.

According to Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, there is still some reluctance from Fed members to give in to weaker economic data.

“Their decision to lower the pace of rate hikes might have more to do with a wait-and-see approach as they determine the impact of past rate hikes, rather than them being concerned about the recent worsening economic data, which would support rate cuts throughout 2023 and favour the precious metal.”

Higher rates tend to weigh on non-yielding gold.

Investors will also scan Wednesday’s US job openings data and ISM’s manufacturing report to judge the health of the US economy.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.8% to $24.4209 per ounce, platinum added 0.2% to $1,085.99, and palladium climbed 1.4% to $1,733.83.

“The current price increase of gold and silver does not seem to be temporary, but it appears more as a structural movement,” De Casa added.

Spot gold gold price

