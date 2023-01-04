AVN 66.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.59%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.61%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
FCCL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PAEL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.25%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.28%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPLP 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,023 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,119 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 40,636 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 14,990 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,598

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 12:57pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a resistance at $2,598 per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,619-$2,641 range.

After sliding for a few days, the contract seems to have stabilized around a support of $2,544.

It is expected to bounce first.

It is not very clear if the uptrend has reversed, despite the deep drop from the Dec. 28 high of $2,671.

Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.259mn T by Jan. 1

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which may consist of either three or five waves.

A break below $2,544 could open the way towards $2,504-$2,526 range.

Cocoa

Comments

1000 characters

NY cocoa may test resistance at $2,598

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories