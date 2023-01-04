AVN 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.93%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KAPCO 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.83%)
OGDC 79.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
PAEL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.06%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 114.25 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.97%)
UNITY 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,037 Increased By 3.5 (0.09%)
BR30 14,192 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,726 Increased By 63.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,030 Increased By 36.5 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea may scrap buffer zone pact after North’s drone incursion

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:31am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he would consider suspending a 2018 agreement that created maritime buffer zones with the North should Pyongyang “violate” Seoul’s territory again.

The deal, struck during a period of high-profile diplomacy at a summit in Pyongyang, aimed to reduce military tensions along the heavily fortified border.

At the time, the two sides agreed to “cease various military exercises aimed at each other along the military demarcation line”, but Pyongyang began repeatedly violating the deal last year.

North Korea fired artillery shots into the agreement’s designated maritime buffer zones multiple times in 2022, and last week sent five drones across the border into South Korean airspace.

The violations have prompted growing calls from ruling-party parliamentarians for the hawkish Yoon administration to scrap the four-year-old deal, inked under then-president Moon Jae-in.

On Wednesday, Yoon instructed his security aides “to consider suspending the military agreement if the North carries out another provocation violating our territory,” spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye told reporters.

Yoon also called for “a large-scale production of small-size drones that are hard to be detected by the end of the year” and the creation of a multi-purpose drone unit for an “overwhelming counter-offensive capability”.

The North Korean drone incursion, the first such incident in five years, prompted an apology from Seoul’s defence minister after the military failed to shoot down any of the unmanned aircraft despite scrambling jets for a five-hour operation.

Yoon says South Korea, US discussing exercises using nuclear assets

Scrapping the 2018 deal would “increase the chance of heightened military tensions and an actual clash in border areas”, Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification told AFP.

Despite Pyongyang violating the deal, the agreement still helped with “preventing a major military clash,” he said.

“It will be a much different story if Yoon puts an official, political end to the agreement”.

south korea North Korea South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol North Korean drone incursion

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea may scrap buffer zone pact after North’s drone incursion

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Early closure of markets announced

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read more stories