AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
NETSOL 88.81 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.73%)
OGDC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.07%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.63%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,037 Increased By 3.9 (0.1%)
BR30 14,190 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,728 Increased By 65.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,028 Increased By 34.4 (0.23%)
Indian shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes; metals slide

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:13am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s release of minutes from its December meeting, in which the central bank is expected to give a glimpse of its policy tightening path in 2023.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 18,168.60 as of 9:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 61,081.50. With the minutes likely to contain hawkish comments from the Fed, the markets expect signs of more policy tightening.

Wall Street equities fell overnight.

Asian markets, however, recovered from a mixed start, with MSCI Asia ex Japan, rising 1.26% on hopes of swift post-COVID era recovery in China.

Among Indian equities, metals and information technology stocks led the losses, falling 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Indian shares extend gains

Twenty-nine of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel among the top losers.

IndusInd Bank rose over 2.6% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, after it reported growth in net advances and deposits in the December quarter, in its quarterly update, post market hours on Tuesday.

