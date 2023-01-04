AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gains

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended gains for the second session on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in financials on strong quarterly updates.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.19% higher at 18,232.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 61,294.20. The Nifty 50 has seen support at the 100-day moving average (DMA) level and resistance at the 50-DMA level for eight sessions in a row.

Most of the major sectoral indexes closed with gains after a weak start, with the high-weightage financials rising 0.64% and IT stocks adding 0.78%. Twenty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced with HDFC Life, SBI Life, Axis Bank and Titan among the top gainers.

Among financials, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank and Karnataka Bank rose between 2% and 6.5% after they gave strong quarterly updates, including reporting a rise in deposits.

“There is valuation comfort in India’s banks despite the recent run-up,” according to Saion Mukherjee, head of equity research at Nomura, who cited balance sheet clean-up and an improvement in asset quality as primary reasons for the positive outlook.

Indian shares S&P Sensex HDFC Indian Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend gains

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

Read more stories