Bilawal says Imran’s every trick has failed

DADU: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come down hard on former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying his every trick has failed.

He rejected early elections asking Imran to come to parliament and play his political part. He was talking to media on Tuesday in Dadu where he came to visit flood-hit areas.

The foreign minister fired a broadside at PTI chairman saying “doesn’t look like Imran’s demands are going to be met.” He revealed that PTI lawmakers have been begging to the National Assembly speaker to not accept their resignations. He believed that at an opportune time, even Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Khattak, too, would part ways with Imran.

The PPP chairman wondered what big deal in it if Imran were not in power for six months. The PTI chief’s demand for early election cannot be fulfilled, he asserted, saying Imran Khan was hurting interests of Pakistan for the sake of his politics. He said we were lucky that we threw inept Imran out before the floods. He took a swipe at him saying Imran never visited any flood-hit area during his tenure as prime minister.

Talking about the Sindh politics, Bilawal said that the PPP has had its differences with the MQM but we should try to work together.

“We want to go along with the MQM under an agreement,” the PPP chairman said adding that his party was ready to resolve all the problems by sitting with the MQM. He, however, reiterated that due to delay in the local government elections, administrative affairs get affected.

Bilawal also threw light on the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan and said that the government would provide loans to the flood-hit people on easy terms for building their houses. He said floods had caused massive destruction in the country, adding that it had happened nowhere in the world a large part of the country came under water. “The floodwater is still accumulated in many areas. The places where the floodwater has drained there is destruction everywhere,” he stated. “There is still a lot of work to be done for the flood-hit people. We are making great efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood victims,” he added.