AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures fall as supply prospects improve

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 05:57pm
Follow us

LONDON: ICE sugar futures fell on Tuesday, having posted a fourth consecutive annual gain last year, with dealers weighing up bearish political developments in Brazil and improved crop prospects in India and Thailand.

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 1% to 19.85 cents per lb by 1213 GMT, having gained 6.1% last year.

Dealers noted that Brazil’s real currency weakened after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula and that Lula has frozen fuel taxes for 60 days, which could prompt cane mills to produce more sugar and less ethanol.

Gasoline is usually taxed more heavily than ethanol in Brazil, so freezing the fuel tax decreases ethanol’s price advantage at pumps. A weak real prompts selling because it makes dollar-priced sugar more valuable in local currency terms.

Indian sugar mills’ sugar output in the first three months of the 2022/23 marketing year that started on Oct. 1 rose 3.7% from the same period a year earlier.

March white sugar fell 1.2% to $547.70 a tonne, having gained 11.5% in 2022.

Raw sugar extends retreat, arabica coffee edges up

Coffee

March arabica coffee fell 0.7% to $1.6580 per lb.

Arabica registered an annual loss of 26% in 2022, pressured by concern over slowing demand, a favourable outlook for this year’s crop in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks.

Coffee exports from Honduras, central America’s top arabica coffee exporter, fell 15% year on year in December, the national coffee institute said.

March robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $1,804 a tonne, having fallen 24% in 2022.

Cocoa

March London cocoa was down 0.4% at 2,054 pounds a tonne, having advanced by 21% in 2022.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.259 mln tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 1, up 13.7% from the same period last season.

Climate42 said the recent wet season in leading cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana was largely favourable, leaving the soil stocked with water reserves for the dry season.

March New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,574 a tonne, having gained 3% last year.

Raw sugar Sugar prices Cocoa price Coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar futures fall as supply prospects improve

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Haq anchors Pakistan after New Zealand pile on 449 in second Test

Read more stories