SINGAPORE: LME copper is biased to break a resistance at $8,583 this week, and rise to $8,782 per tonne.

The metal failed twice to overcome this barrier.

However, it is approaching this level again.

Generally, a resistance or support is likely to be broken under the third attack.

Copper set for first yearly fall since 2018 on slowdown woes

A drop below the Dec. 30, 2022 low of $8,357 would be bearish.

A further fall below $8,261 could be extended into $7,902-$8,062 range.