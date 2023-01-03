AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
Flour shortage continues in Balochistan

INP Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
QUETTA: Shortage of flour is continuing in Balochistan and the price of a 20kg bag of the commodity has reached Rs2,600.

As per sources, the price of flour has skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan and the commodity is not available in most shops across the province. The 20kg flour bag was selling for Rs2,300 three days ago in the province.

Flour shortage has also hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme. The flour mills association said that 25000 bags are required for 18 flour mills daily in Quetta. Earlier, a massive flour shortage hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme. One kg bag of flour is sold at Rs 130 which was previously available at Rs 125 in the province. Whereas the 20 kg is sold for Rs 2500, the 50 kg bag is raised from Rs 6000 to Rs 6500. The 100 kg large bag now cost Rs 12000.

The flour mills association said that the hike in prices is the result of inefficiencies of the government. If flour is not provided to flour mills then the situation will get worse.

