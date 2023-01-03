Alkhidmat starts interviewing girls for free IT courses

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Alkhidmat Foundation on Monday started interviews for girls for its free IT courses under the ‘Bano Qabil’ educational programme, officials said.

The interviews will continue till Jan 7 from 9am to 4pm at the Alkhidmat Karachi’s head office.

Successful candidates who passed their aptitude tests have been informed to appear on scheduled dates for interviews. On Monday, Jan 2, interviews for the Freelancing course were held.

Students will attend their interviews for Digital Mar keting, Amazon FBA Virtual Assistant and Graphic Designing, Mobile App Development and Web Development through the weekend.

Alkhidmat has formed a team of lady volunteers to conduct these interviews.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023