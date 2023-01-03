Chaudhry Sarwar meets PPP leaders

LAHORE: Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar met former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Pakistan People Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood here on Monday and discussed matters concerning the country’s political and economic situation.

Sarwar, who left the slot of Punjab governor after differences with the PTI leadership, discussed options about his future political journey, sources said. “It was resolved that the country was facing manifold challenges, hence, everyone must play their role in the country’s development and avoid more crises.”

Gillani said if the establishment fulfilled its promise of not interfering in politics, it would add to strengthening of democracy and the country’s development. The PPP was continuing the mission of Benazir Bhutto; we made it possible to oust a prime minister [Imran Khan] through a vote of no confidence for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Sarwar also discussed matters concerning current situation in Punjab, the sources added.

