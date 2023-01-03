AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Pakistan

Chaudhry Sarwar meets PPP leaders

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
LAHORE: Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar met former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Pakistan People Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood here on Monday and discussed matters concerning the country’s political and economic situation.

Sarwar, who left the slot of Punjab governor after differences with the PTI leadership, discussed options about his future political journey, sources said. “It was resolved that the country was facing manifold challenges, hence, everyone must play their role in the country’s development and avoid more crises.”

Gillani said if the establishment fulfilled its promise of not interfering in politics, it would add to strengthening of democracy and the country’s development. The PPP was continuing the mission of Benazir Bhutto; we made it possible to oust a prime minister [Imran Khan] through a vote of no confidence for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Sarwar also discussed matters concerning current situation in Punjab, the sources added.

PPP Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Chaudhry Sarwar Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood

