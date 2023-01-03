AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to extend subsidy to farmers for sunflower cultivation

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to extend a subsidy to farmers interested in sunflower cultivation at the rate of Rs 5,000 per acre in a bid to encourage the growers for increasing the area under oilseed crop cultivation.

The subsidy is being extended under the national plan to promote the production of oilseeds and bring down the import bill of edible oil, said a spokesman of the agriculture department here on Monday.

Pakistan imports edible oil worth 300 billion rupees annually, which is an enormous burden on the country’s economy. Therefore, under the national plan to promote the production of oil products, the Punjab government has decided to extend subsidies on oilseed crops.

In this regard, a subsidy is being provided to the registered farmers of Punjab province for up to 20 acres of sunflower cultivation. To avail of the subsidy amount, scratch card number bearing bags of registered companies should be bought from the shops and voucher number along with ID card number should be sent by the farmer to 8070. The growers can get Rs 1000 per acre immediately from their nearest mobile shop on receipt of SMS and receive Rs 4000 per acre after receiving SMS on crop confirmation.

The province has been divided into three parts for sunflower cultivation and the first part includes areas of South Punjab namely Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bhakkar and Khanewal where the cultivation of sunflower can be done till January 31.

While in the second part Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib fall where sunflower cultivation time has been fixed from 1st to 31st January.

In the third phase of sunflower cultivation, the period for sunflower cultivation in Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Jhelum and Chakwal districts of North Punjab has been fixed from January to February 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government oilseed crop sunflower cultivation

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt to extend subsidy to farmers for sunflower cultivation

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories