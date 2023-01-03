AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

46 Pakistani organisations win annual GDEIB awards 2022

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani organisations have won the Global Diversity, Equity and inclusion Benchmarks annual award 2022.

According to details, HR Metrics conducts Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) awards on annual basis through a merit-based process in which organisations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with reference to Global DEI Benchmarks standards, with a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders.

Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA announced jury result of GDEIB awards. Based on year 2022 assessment, total 46 organisations have won the GDEIB awards among them, Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) is declared as Pakistan most inclusive company 2022. Based on six years cumulative score, Nestlé Pakistan stands at the top.

Year 2022, top 10 companies are Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Vopak Terminal Limited, METRO Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd, Nestlé Pakistan Ltd., Bank Alfalah Limited, HBL MicroFinance Bank Ltd, Engro Energy Limited, Pakistan Tobacco Company, and Standard Chartered Pakistan.

Overall winner companies are Jazz, AGP Limited, Aga Khan University, Faysal Bank Limited, Soneri Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, HRSG, Engro Corporation Limited, Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Company Limited, Abacus Consulting Technology Limited, Novo Nordisk Pharma (Private) Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Greenstar Social Marketing (Guarantee) Limited, JS Bank Ltd, Hashoo Foundation, U Microfinance Bank Ltd, United Bank Limited (UBL), TPL Properties Limited, TPL Corp Ltd., Foodpanda, Habib Metro Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Martin Dow Group, Bayer Pakistan Private Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan, PepsiCo Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance, Feroze1888 Mills Limited, Nishat Mills Limited (Apparel Division), Telenor Pakistan, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, ACT Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd, Roots Millennium Education Group Pakistan, FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd and Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship.

Global DEI Awards will be presented to CEOs of winner organizations on March 6 at a local hotel in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

HBL Zahid Mubarik GDEIB awards 2022

Comments

1000 characters

46 Pakistani organisations win annual GDEIB awards 2022

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories