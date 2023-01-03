Ali Latif named as non-executive director on SBP board

KARACHI: The council member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), M Ali Latif, is appointed as Non-Executive Director on Board of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

M Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He has over 20 years of experience in the audit and tax profession and is responsible for managing a wide ranging portfolio of private and public sector clients across different economic sectors. He is currently working as Partner in “M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants – Representing BKR International.

He is a Council Member of ICAP since 2017 and had earlier also served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms.

He has also served as Vice President of ICAP & President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants – PIPFA. He has also been selected as member of SMP Advisory Group by International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), the premier accountancy body in Pakistan, has contributed immensely to the success and growth of the accountancy profession in Pakistan and has played a pivotal role in the growth of economic and business sectors of the country.

