Salaam Takaful: Message from Rizwan Hussain Managing Director &CEO Salaam Takaful Limited

TEXT: Alhamdulillah, another year has passed and by the grace of Almighty, Salaam Takaful again has mounted a new height of success. We have crossed the PKR 3 Billion mark, further cementing our position as the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan. This past year again has been quite a happening one for our organization. Currently, there is a major shift occurring in business practices, approaches, and the use of modern technology to present solutions. Technology has become a key element in the modern business world. We not only understand and realize this fact, but have been riding the technology wave since 2018. We have been blessed with a stupendous growth in these past 5 years backed by our dedication and devotion towards doing the extraordinary, going beyond the mundane offerings of Insurance industry and creating the right value for our policyholders.

Another key factor in our success has been our commitment towards continuous introduction of disruptive solutions. We have embraced new technologies and developed a range of innovative products that have helped us to better meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of our competition. Primary reason behind this approach is that we have always focused on solving the problems of customers instead of just offering them products. Living up to our legacy, throughout the year we have introduced such solutions-focused innovative products in almost all the product lines. Under motor takaful, we have introduced Pay As You Drive which allows a policyholder to pay the contribution monthly vis-à-vis kilometers driven; Parametric-based Crop Takaful is another state-of-the-art product through which the payouts are processed and paid in no time.

Another key factor has been our focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. We believe that it is our responsibility to contribute to the well-being of society and the environment, and we have made significant efforts to incorporate ESG considerations into our operations, products and decision-making processes. This past year we have taken multiple initiatives which back our claim of having ESG in our DNA. This stance of ours was further congealed when Salaam Takaful Limited became the first Takaful operator from Pakistan to be a signatory of United Nations’ Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI).

To further amplify our efforts of creating an impact, we have also formed strategic partnerships with like-minded allies to create the much-needed ecosystem and increase financial inclusion in Pakistan. This has helped us to leverage our strengths and reach new markets. These partners include leading Fertilizers, Banks, International technology partners and Automobile manufacturers.

As we look to the future, we are filled with excitement and possibility. We have set ambitious goals for ourselves and are committed to continuing our delivery of the highest level of service and value to our customers. We are also committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and staying true to our values as a responsible corporate citizen.

I want to express my congratulations to my entire team for a fantastic 2022 and encourage them to keep working hard to achieve even greater success in the future. I invite you to read about some of our accomplishments this year and ask for your support and good wishes as we strive to be a role model in the corporate world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023