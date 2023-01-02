AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
China approves 17bn yuan hydro power plant in Qinghai province

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 11:57am
BEIJING: China Energy Investment Corporation said on Monday China’s National Development and Reform Commission in Qinghai province has approved a hydro power plant worth 17 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) on Dec. 30 in the province.

The plant is a so-called pumped storage hydropower facility that is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during periods of high electrical demand.

China to receive Russian Arctic oil cargo in February

The plant will start full production in 2028.

