Bannu operation: Alvi, Shehbaz grieve over soldier’s martyrdom

APP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their grief over the shahadat of security personnel in the Bannu operation.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

They also paid tribute to shaheed sepoy Muhammad Waseem for sacrificing his life for the motherland, a press release said. The prime minister said that the sacrifices of the personnel of the armed forces for the protection of the motherland were unforgettable.

The president and the prime minister also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

