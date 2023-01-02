Qatar splits with coach Sanchez after World Cup defeats

DOHA: World Cup hosts Qatar announced on Friday that national coach Felix Sanchez had been let go with the end of his contract after the team’s dismal World Cup where they failed to get a point from their group games.

The Qatar Football Association said it had decided “not to extend Felix Sanchez’s contract as head coach of the Qatar national team. We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Spaniard’s latest deal with Qatar finishes on December 31 but his future had been doubt after the Gulf state, which spent tens of billions of dollars preparing for the World Cup, failed to reach the second round.