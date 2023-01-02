Balochistan set Pakistan Cup final date with Central Punjab

LAHORE: Defending champions Balochistan stormed into the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 final when they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs today , Sunday to set tomorrow Monday’s final date with Central Punjab.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a repeat of last year’s final, Balochistan, batting first, recovered to post an imposing 302 for eight in the allotted 50 overs and then dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 264 in 47.1 overs in front of PCB cameras at Karachis State Bank Sports Complex.

No.10 batter Kashif Bhatti belted five fours and four sixes in a 48-ball 69 not out and dominated the 89-run unbroken ninth wicket stand with Yasir Shah (17 not out) to lift Balochistan to 302 for eight after they have slipped to 213 for eight. He then picked up a wicket conceding 43 runs to walk away with the player of the match award.

Earlier, Balochistan, put into bat, were in dire straits when they plunged to 138 for six with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed picking up the scalps of the top three batters - Imran Butt (29), Mohammad Junaid (22) and Haseebullah (20) - to finish with three for 52.

At that stage, Bismillah Khan and Amad Butt put on 70 runs for the seventh wicket to take their side to 208 for six. Bismillah scored a 53-ball 65 with six fours and two sixes, while Amad contributed 27 from 21 balls with two fours and two sixes.

However, the departure of Bismillah and Amad in a space of five runs, shifted the pressure back on Balochistan before Kashif Bhatti came to the party and not only helped his side post a commanding score but also entertained a decent holiday crowd with his lusty hitting.

In their run-chase, three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batters reached half-centuries but none of them were able to convert these scores into match-winning performances as Balochistan’s Amad Butt returned figures of 8.1-1-52-4 to steal the limelight.