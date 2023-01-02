AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Balochistan set Pakistan Cup final date with Central Punjab

APP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: Defending champions Balochistan stormed into the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 final when they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs today , Sunday to set tomorrow Monday’s final date with Central Punjab.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a repeat of last year’s final, Balochistan, batting first, recovered to post an imposing 302 for eight in the allotted 50 overs and then dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 264 in 47.1 overs in front of PCB cameras at Karachis State Bank Sports Complex.

No.10 batter Kashif Bhatti belted five fours and four sixes in a 48-ball 69 not out and dominated the 89-run unbroken ninth wicket stand with Yasir Shah (17 not out) to lift Balochistan to 302 for eight after they have slipped to 213 for eight. He then picked up a wicket conceding 43 runs to walk away with the player of the match award.

Earlier, Balochistan, put into bat, were in dire straits when they plunged to 138 for six with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed picking up the scalps of the top three batters - Imran Butt (29), Mohammad Junaid (22) and Haseebullah (20) - to finish with three for 52.

At that stage, Bismillah Khan and Amad Butt put on 70 runs for the seventh wicket to take their side to 208 for six. Bismillah scored a 53-ball 65 with six fours and two sixes, while Amad contributed 27 from 21 balls with two fours and two sixes.

However, the departure of Bismillah and Amad in a space of five runs, shifted the pressure back on Balochistan before Kashif Bhatti came to the party and not only helped his side post a commanding score but also entertained a decent holiday crowd with his lusty hitting.

In their run-chase, three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batters reached half-centuries but none of them were able to convert these scores into match-winning performances as Balochistan’s Amad Butt returned figures of 8.1-1-52-4 to steal the limelight.

PCB Yasir Shah Central Punjab Pakistan Cup Kashif Bhatti

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan set Pakistan Cup final date with Central Punjab

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories