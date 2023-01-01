Pakistan to default without IMF tranche: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the country is feared to default on its foreign debt repayments without the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a press conference alongside Senator Sania Nishtar, Imran Khan said that the nation should brace for a new wave of inflation.

"In order to get the next IMF tranche, the government will have to impose new taxes, which will bring another wave of inflation in the country."

Imran said nearly 750,000 Pakistanis left the country during the last year.

"I want to give a message to the nation in this difficult time. I want you to fight the crisis instead of leaving the country in a difficult time," Imran said.

The PTI chief said Germany and Japan had also faced difficult times but they unitedly fought the challenges and came out of crises.

He said that ‘thieves’ have been imposed on the country and they will fight together to stop them.

Speaking about his struggles after being ousted from office, Imran said cases were registered against him, he faced life threats, and survived the assassination attempt, but he never even thought about leaving the country.

Imran urged the nationals to stand against the current rulers as the PTI will bring a governance system based on the rule of law and justice to the country.

He slammed the rulers and said they dissolved their corruption cases after coming into power. The former premier criticised the ouster of the PTI government in April last year as it was a wrong decision as the government was performing excellently on the economic front.

He reiterated that fresh elections will bring stability to the country.

Earlier today, Imran claimed that former army chief General Qamar Bajwa’s (retired) setup is still calling the shots in the military establishment.

“The setup of General Bajwa is still working in the establishment. They have asked three PTI lawmakers to remain neutral in the matter of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence,” the former prime minister claimed while speaking to the journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“In Pakistan, establishment means one individual,” he said. He, nonetheless, believed the establishment could still play a significant role in driving the country out of crises.

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

Imran claimed that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) hired Hussain Haqqani in the US to lobby against him.

“Donald Lu was taught a lesson from Pakistan,” the PTI chief claimed and added that Hussain Haqqani continued to campaign against him and was promoting General Bajwa in the US.

He said that the Trump administration gave him a historic welcome during his visit to the United States as Prime Minister.

“Haqqani ran the anti-Imran campaign and promoted the former army chief in the US,” he added.

Speaking about the current political situation in the country, Imran said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) various factions were coming together in Karachi and that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PTI chief hoped that his party would form a strong government in 2023 through elections.