Polls only way to end crises in country: Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid warned that the default risk of Pakistan was imminent amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and snap polls were the way to end the crises in the country.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President lashed out at the federal government, saying it had earned a bad name for the country. “The PTI had launched a protest against rising inflation in the country and demanded that the government to decrease petroleum prices,” she added.

She averred that the Election Commission of Pakistan has insulted the courts by not holding the local government elections in Islamabad; “the country was on the verge of default and hence elections should be held immediately so that the economy could be fixed”.

“The Punjab government was making effort to extend health facilities to the public through their ‘Sehat Card Programme’ while all major cardiology hospitals were facilitating the patients. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was upset due to the PTI’s ‘Health Card Initiative’,” she said.

Dr Yasmin said that the budget for special education had been increased, besides announcing the launch of a school health programme. She also took a dig at the coalition government for running away from the elections.

