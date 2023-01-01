Passing of a legend

EDITORIAL: Even those who have little interest in football know his name. Pele, who has died at the age of 82, is widely regarded as the ultimate exponent of ‘the Beautiful Game’. Nicknamed “O Rei” (The King) in his native Brazil he scored a record 1, 281 goals in 1,363 matches, including 77 goals in 92 appearances for his country, and made history by winning three World Cups—1958, ‘62, and ‘ 70— before retiring in 1977 he is widely considered the greatest player of all time. Small wonder then if his name is recognised by people with hardly any understanding of the sport. Pele is also credited with being the first football star who played a lead role in bringing commercial power to the game.

Like all popular sports and the arts, football is a great leveller. Pele, born as Edson Arantes do Nascimen, came from a humble background. He worked in cafes and selling peanuts, playing the game in spare time. Spotting his natural talent, football coach Waldemar de Brito took him to the Santos Club to have him tried out when he was just 15 years old. Young Pele’s performance was so impressive at the Santos that he was soon offered a contract in June 1956. A year later, he got a place in the senior team, becoming its top scorer. Ten months on, he was included in the Brazilian national team, and went on to make his international debut against Argentina.

Though his side lost by 2-1, their only goal was scored by the 16-year-old Pele, earning him the distinction of being the youngest player to score in an international match. In his World Cup debut in 1958 he hit the winning goal in the quarter final match, completed a hat-trick in the semi-final, and struck two goals in the final match. His side prevailed with 5-2 making his country proud with the first-ever World Cup victory. Although in the 1962 World Cup he had to sit out much of the tournament, due to injuries, offers to sign him started trickling in from various wealthy clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. Worried about losing its superstar to clubs abroad, the Brazilian government declared him a “national treasure” preventing him from playing for other countries.

Nearly 30 in 1969, he was hesitant to play for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, but in what was to be his last appearance in the event as part a team many commentators hailed as the greatest team in history, Pele scored four goals. After finishing playing he performed some gigs for movies, and later became the sports minister as one of the first black members in Brazilian cabinet. He was often criticised for not using his star power to speak out on social issues, especially racism, and also for his apparent snooty, vain behaviour. Whatever he did or did not do off the football pitch, Pele will always be remembered for delighting millions of fans with the skill, elegance, and agility with which he tackled the ball and sent it into goals, making ‘The Beautiful Game’ ever more beautiful.

