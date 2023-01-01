AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Charles Tyrwhitt opens first store in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Charles Tyrwhitt, a British multi-channel clothing retailer specializing in Dress Shirts, Ties, Suits, Casual wear, Shoes and Accessories, opened its First store in Pakistan at The Centaurus Mall.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus and Former President ICCI along with The Directors of ENEM Enterprises Mian Tayyab, Abeer Javed and Mian Tahir inaugurated first-ever store in Pakistan. The Chief Guest’s along with Kashif S Butt Head of Leasing and Sales, Colonel Amir Saeed (R) Head of Security, Zahid Iqbal Mall Operations Head and Manager Security Ishfaq Kiani appreciated the variety and quality of the brand displayed at the outlet. They also thanked the owners for trusting the mall to open their First outlet and assured them that it would be an inordinate experience for them to work in The Centaurus Mall. The Owners of the brand requested the media to highlight the restriction of LC’s which is causing a major impediment in the survival and success of international brands in Pakistan.

Charles Tyrwhitt, founded as a mail order company in 1986 by Nicholas Wheeler the Company began operating from a small space on Fulham Road, London, before expanding the business with retail and e-commerce stores. Beginning as a men’s shirt maker, the offering has since expanded to include suits, shoes, knitwear, accessories and a collection of business casual wear. Charles Tyrwhitt earned awards at the Top 50 Companies for Customer Service Awards, including Best Web Chat, Best E-Retailer, and second place for calls and third for best overall customer service.

ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Charles Tyrwhitt

