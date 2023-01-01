JUI’s APC today

PESHAWAR: All Parties’ Conference (APC) called by Jamiat Ulelma-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) would be held on Sunday at Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar at 11 am.

The provincial spokesman of JUI-F Jalil Jan on Saturday said that the conference besides others would likely be attended by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao, Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Amir Maqam, Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial president PPP Najamuddin Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi and Fayaz Khan of JUP and others. The issues that would be discussed in the conference include increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, economic conditions of the province and target killing.