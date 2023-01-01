AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JUI’s APC today

APP Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: All Parties’ Conference (APC) called by Jamiat Ulelma-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) would be held on Sunday at Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar at 11 am.

The provincial spokesman of JUI-F Jalil Jan on Saturday said that the conference besides others would likely be attended by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahamd Khan Sherpao, Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Amir Maqam, Central leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial President ANP Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial president PPP Najamuddin Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi and Fayaz Khan of JUP and others. The issues that would be discussed in the conference include increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, economic conditions of the province and target killing.

JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rahman APC Mufti Mehmood Center Peshawar

Comments

1000 characters

JUI’s APC today

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

PTI files contempt petition against ECP

Raw materials of steel sector: MoF, SBP urged to instruct commercial banks to prioritise LCs

SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

TLA with KIA Corp: SECP drops winding-up proceedings against Dewan Motors

LG polls: PTI urges IHC to initiate proceedings against CEC

Read more stories