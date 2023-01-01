Survey shows sharp increase in prices of wheat flour, chicken

ISLAMABAD: The wheat flour and chicken prices have witnessed a significant increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Chicken price went up from Rs10,900 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs13,000, which in retail, is being sold at Rs350 per kg against Rs310 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs550 per kg against Rs480 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs7,880 per carton to Rs7,650 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs275 per dozen against Rs285 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale is available at Rs1,890 per 15kg bag against Rs1,760, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,930 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,860 against Rs1,740 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,890 per bag against Rs1,760.

The survey observed a mixed trend in the prices of other kitchen items as prices of most of the vegetables witnessed a decline and pulses, while packed milk, spices, fresh milk, turmeric and powder chilli prices remained unchanged. Traders said that vegetables and fruits prices with the restoration of vegetables supply from Sindh and Balochistan started declining which in the coming weeks will reduce further.

The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares despite a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack, prepared tea cup price at Rs45 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs160 per plate, however, roti prices following the increase in wheat flour price has been increased from Rs15 to Rs20. Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per kg, powder chilli price also remained unchanged at Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg.

Sugar price went down from Rs4,580 per 50kg bag to Rs4,480 per bag which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs95-100 per kg.

Rice prices which witnessed significant increase during past week remained stable during this week as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice being sold at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs6,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs5,400 per 16 pack carton to Rs5,200, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands prices remained unchanged as Dalda is available at Rs2,500 per 5kg tin.

Pulses price also witnessed no change as best quality maash is available at Rs330 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, bean lentil at Rs330 per kg, moong at Rs210 per kg, and masoor at Rs220 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. However, traders told this correspondent that Nestle Milk Pak, the market leader in supplying of packed milk is once again mulling to increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage.

Ginger price went up from Rs300 per kg to Rs350 per kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs400 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs230 per kg to Rs260 per kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs300 per kg to Rs330 per kg in wholesale market which in retail is available at Rs360 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs150-250 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs160-230 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-65 per kg against Rs45-70 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs300-350 per 5kg to Rs230-270 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs50-65 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg, while price of onions remained unchanged at Rs150-230 per kg level.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices.

Capsicum remained stable at Rs70 per kg, okra price went down from Rs175 per kg to Rs150 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs60 per kg to Rs75 per kg, yam price went up from Rs130 per kg to Rs140 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market remained went up from Rs170 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-70 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs160 per 5kg to Rs130 which in retail is being sold at Rs40 per kg against Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs140 per kg to Rs130 per kg, fresh bean price went up from Rs230 to Rs300 per 5 kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs60 per kg and peas price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350 which in retail are being sold Rs80 per kg against Rs90 per kg.

