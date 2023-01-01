Bilawal tells candidates for LG polls: IK caused immense harm to country’s economy

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that sending the selected packing was a victory of the die-hard jiyalas of party.

Speaking to the party candidates for the Local Government elections in Karachi on Saturday, he said that despite facing difficulties, the PPP saved the country in the past and would continue to save it in the future.

While taking a dig at the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal said that the politics of Imran Khan has damaged the country’s economy and democracy but the PPP doesn’t believe in politics of hatred.

“The truth will prevail whenever there is contest,” he said and added we toppled Imran Khan’s government through no-confidence motion and this was the victory of the masses.

He said the country is passing through difficult period but we will steer the country out of this difficult phase.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the jiyalas will defeat Kaptan whichever constituency he would contest elections.

Whenever there is a free, fair and transparent contest, they will win, he said.

Bilawal said that in his view, the strength of his party was politics of unity where people of various backgrounds and ethnicity were welcomed and treated with equality.

He added that there were some who in the past argued that Karachi belongs to a particular party and ethnicity who speak a particular language. Still, I say it belongs to everyone from every ethnicity and who speaks all kinds of languages.

Whenever there is a contest, PPP will stand firm and compete.

Whenever the state is in trouble, it is the PPP who will come forth to save it, he said.

The amount of work Murad Ali Shah has done for Karachi, the resources spent on it, and the time he has dedicated to it is the highest by any party’s chief minister.

“He is the chief minister of entire Sindh and also the chief minister of Karachi.”

Artificial mandates used to be created. In 2018 elections, selected were imposed on us in different constituencies. But after by-elections, these seats rightfully returned to Pakistan.