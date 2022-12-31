Bilawal says next mayor of Karachi will be from PPP

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that the next mayor of Karachi will be from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) due to the performance of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the hard work of party workers, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the party workers in Karachi, he said: "We have delivered on our promises and never took a U-turn."

The PPP chief said the people of Karachi witnessed how quickly and efficiently development work was carried out in the city under his party’s administrator.

“The doors of the local body representatives were opened for the citizens. A world record has been set for the delay of the local body elections in Karachi,” he added.

“The entire Karachi is waiting for the elections and the candidates are tired of campaigning. The people in Karachi and Hyderabad are in desperate need of local body system.”

During the address, Bilawal also administered oath to the Local Government candidates.

He also directed the Sindh chief minister to keep the doors of the CM House open for the representatives of the local bodies after the polls as well.