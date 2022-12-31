No ban on pillion riding in Karachi: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified on Saturday that there is no ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

In a tweet, he wrote that people may celebrate the new year, humbly requesting them to refrain from aerial firing, blockages of roads and one-wheeling.

“Your security is our utmost priority,” he said.

Pillion riding banned in Karachi on December 31, January 1

Sharjeel’s remarks come after Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the city for two days.

A notification issued by the Office of the Commissioner stated that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the DIG-South Karachi.

“A complete ban has been imposed on aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters in the Karachi division for a period of two days from Dec 31, 2022, to Jan 1, 2023, with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Earlier, the DIG South wrote a letter to the commissioner asking him to place a ban on pillion riding for two days.

“Throughout the night, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city will move to Seaview on motorcycles and cars, which create traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents of the area.”

The commissioner, therefore, requested a ban under section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters should be imposed to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced that Seaview Road would remain open to the public on New Year’s Eve.

In a similar decision later, the district administration of Islamabad imposed Section 144 in the capital city on Dec 31.

A notification issued on Friday stated that action will be taken against the violators of the pillion-riding ban. “To provide immediate protection to public life and property the directions thereinafter appearing are necessary to be issued.”

It added that the ban will remain enforced from December 31, 6 pm to January 1, 2 am.