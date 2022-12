ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party on January 5, 2023, in Karachi.

The meeting will be held at Bilawal House, Karachi at 1pm on that day and discuss the current political situation in the country. This has been stated in an announcement by the Party’s Secretary General issued by the media office on Friday.

