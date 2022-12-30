AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China appoints ‘wolf warrior’ as new foreign minister

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2022 08:25pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China appointed US ambassador Qin Gang as its new foreign minister on Friday, state media reported, installing a top diplomat known for tough talk against the West.

The 56-year-old replaces Wang Yi, who has been the face of Chinese diplomacy since 2013.

Qin had been Beijing’s top representative in Washington since last year, charged with putting the relationship between the world’s two largest economies back on track.

Qin, from the northeastern city of Tianjin, has earned a reputation as a “wolf warrior”, a nickname given to Chinese diplomats who respond vehemently to Western nations they perceive as hostile.

He said in 2020 the image of China in the West had deteriorated because Europeans and Americans – in particular the media – had never accepted the Chinese political system or its economic rise.

Qin was a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry for several years.

Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth

He frequently rubbed shoulders with President Xi Jinping before 2018 in his duties as chief of the foreign ministry’s protocol department.

He also served as vice foreign minister between 2018 and last year.

Qin has previously laid out a vision of China as a country that has little to learn from the West and has invoked its history as a victim during the Opium Wars of the 19th century.

Xi Jinping US Ambassador Russia china relation Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

China appoints ‘wolf warrior’ as new foreign minister

Inflation to maintain declining trend in December: Finance Division

Govt expresses inability to hold LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Sodhi’s best in vain as Pakistan salvage draw against NZ in 1st Test

Read more stories