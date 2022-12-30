AGL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
EFERT 76.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FNEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.78%)
GGGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.19%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TRG 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.92%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
WAVES 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (15.2%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,294 Increased By 546.6 (1.38%)
KSE30 14,781 Increased By 163 (1.11%)
Indian shares rise for seventh year; but slip in final session of 2022

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 04:47pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower in a choppy session on Friday, dragged by a decline in most sectors in the final hour, as data on the country’s current account deficit (CAD) released on Thursday weighed.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.47% lower at 18,105.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.48% to 60,840.74. Both the indexes had gained over 0.4% during the session.

The indexes extended gains for a seventh consecutive year in 2022, but also advanced the least since 2018. Both indexes rose over 4% in a year marked by geopolitical tensions, rate hikes by global central banks and recession worries.

“2022 was a year of polarisation for Indian equities,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO - investment advisory at Kotak Investment Advisors. “Central banks’ actions to hike rates may see a plateau in 2023.”

Most of the major sectoral indexes reversed gains on Friday. Financials and fast-moving consumer goods rose 0.4% and 0.52% during the day, before closing down 0.57% and 0.76%, respectively.

Indian shares fall as COVID surge in China dents risk appetite

“India’s poor CAD number for the fiscal second quarter weighed on the minds of participants,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. He added that the 18,250 mark remains a crucial resistance for the Nifty 50 index.

India’s CAD for the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2FY2022-23) widened to a nine-year high, due to high commodity costs and weak currency, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.

However, analysts said the CAD had likely peaked, and the outlook remained optimistic.

Twenty-nine of the Nifty 50 constituents declined with SBI Life, Eicher Motors and Grasim Industries losing over 1.75%.

