AGL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.58%)
AVN 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.83%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.66%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.09%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
OGDC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.64%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
PRL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TREET 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
UNITY 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
WAVES 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (11.33%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,985 Increased By 68.5 (1.75%)
BR30 14,114 Increased By 272.3 (1.97%)
KSE100 40,352 Increased By 604.6 (1.52%)
KSE30 14,858 Increased By 240.5 (1.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says repelled overnight drone strike from Russia

AFP Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 02:07pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s army said Friday that it repelled an overnight drone attack on the country, including on the capital Kyiv, a day after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on the war-battered nation.

“On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones,” Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on social media.

It added that a total of 16 drones were launched from the southeastern and northern directions and they were “all” destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence.

In the capital Kyiv, the city authorities announced an air alert at 2:12 am local time (2412 GMT), which lasted for just over two hours.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said the capital was attacked with seven drones: two were shot down “on approach” and five over the city.

There were no casualties, but falling debris damaged windows in two buildings in a southwestern neighbourhood, he added.

On Thursday morning, blasts were reported across Ukraine – including in Kyiv, the second city Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv near the border with Poland.

Ukraine’s army said Russia had launched 69 cruise missiles, 54 of which had been shot down.

Russia unleashes barrage of missiles on Ukraine’s major cities

The attacks came 10 months into Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In recent months Russian strikes have targeted the energy grid, leaving millions in the cold in the middle of winter.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said most regions were left without power following Thursday’s attack.

Ukraine’s Ukraine's air force russia drones

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says repelled overnight drone strike from Russia

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

Read more stories