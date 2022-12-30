LHC objects to ‘culture of strikes’ in medical profession

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday took exception to the ‘culture of strikes’ in the medical profession and observed that the doctors involved in strikes should be transferred to far-flung areas as a punishment.

The court was hearing a petition of a young doctor against lack of adequate facilities and free medicines in the emergency wards of public and private hospitals.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 19 and observed that the medical profession had no room for politics and protests involving doctors.

The court also sought a comprehensive report from the Punjab Healthcare Commission on the matter till next hearing.

The court also directed the commission to apprise about the prices of medical tests being charged at the hospitals.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that there was a shortage of doctors in the hospitals as well besides the lack of other medical facilities for the patients visiting the emergency wards especially.

He asked the court to order the provincial government to ensure provision of satisfactory facilities at both public and private hospitals.

