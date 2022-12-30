AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
PN chief for tapping into blue economy to generate more business

Press Release Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi has pointed out that the blue economy offers great business potential, which still remains untapped, and said the business community should tap into it to generate more economic activities.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry that was led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, its president.

According to a press release, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said that by 2023 strong growth is expected in maritime industry which would create many jobs and open new avenues of entrepreneurship and commercial innovation, and desired that the private sector explore this industry for business opportunities.

He said Pakistan Navy is organizing Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) from February 10-12, 2023 under the patronage of Ministry of Maritime Affairs to jumpstart the development of maritime sector and invited ICCI to participate in it.

Real Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Ops) said the business community is the backbone of the economy and it should play role to promote indigenous production of defence equipment and products to further strengthen the defence sector. He said that a maritime science & technology park has been approved and its construction would create more opportunities for business community as well.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) thanked the Naval Chief for giving time to ICCI delegation for meeting. He said Pakistan Navy is importing many parts and equipment to meet its needs of manufacturing frigates and other defence related systems and ICCI wants to join hands with it to explore indigenous production of frigates and other systems that would also benefit the local industry. He said the indigenous production of defence equipment would reduce the import bill and save precious foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Engr Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 Km long coastal line and stressed for close cooperation between ICCI and Pakistan Navy to promote the coastal tourism.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Maqbool, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary, Saif Ur Rehman and Zia Chaudhary were in the ICCI delegation.

