Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f Trading Payment/Ren Discount
==================================================================================================
Al Shaheer
Corporation Limited (ASCR2) 2-Jan-23 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 /-
==================================================================================================
