AGL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.27%)
ANL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
AVN 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.72%)
EPCL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.8%)
FFL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.04%)
MLCF 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.62%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.19%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.95%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,697 Increased By 417.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 14,589 Increased By 127.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Starc to miss third South Africa Test after Melbourne bravery

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 01:23pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s finger injury has ruled him out of the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney but it was not enough to prevent him playing a heroic role in the series-sealing win in Melbourne on Thursday.

The left-armer snapped a tendon in the middle finger of his bowling hand in a fielding mishap on day one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but bowled a full load in South Africa’s second innings to help the hosts to an innings and 182-run win.

With all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out of bowling after having his index finger broken by an Anrich Nortje delivery, Starc stepped up to help a shorthanded attack dismiss South Africa for 204 on day four.

Unable to straighten his finger and with blood spattered on his Test whites, Starc got the ball rolling for Australia in the morning by trapping Sarel Erwee lbw for 21 with a trademark swinging yorker that crashed into the opener’s front foot.

From there he kept the pressure on, his control barely wavering as the hosts handed South Africa their heaviest defeat in Australia.

Afterward, the 32-year-old remarked that painkillers were a “wonderful thing” and joked that the injury might even have helped him. “I think it’s probably just taken a little bit of the pressure onto the ball from my middle finger, which I think actually helped the seam position,” Starc, who took three wickets for the match and scored 10 not out with the bat, told reporters. “So I might see if they want to leave it … for a bit longer.

Australia captain Cummins hails ‘gutsy’ efforts from wounded team mates

“Obviously with Green’s finger … it would have been a big ask. I’m sure (the team) would have been able to do it with just Scotty (Boland), Pat and Nathan (Lyon).

“Just nice to be able to play a role and then contribute in that second innings.” Green, who took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings to help skittle South Africa for 189, will also miss the Sydney Cricket Ground Test, which starts on Jan. 4.

Mitchell Starc Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia VS south africa test

Comments

1000 characters

Starc to miss third South Africa Test after Melbourne bravery

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Williamson double ton gives New Zealand edge in first Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Imran Khan says doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Read more stories