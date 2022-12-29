IK’s ‘facilitators are still present’: Bilawal

LARKANA: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that the facilitators of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were still present in one institution. Speaking to journalists in Larkana, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman said that Imran Khan’s facilitators were replaced from one institution, but perhaps some were still present in another one.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed that the PTI Chairman wanted immediate elections to take place under the facilitators, adding that if the polls are held on time, no facilitators will remain in any country’s institution.

“Imran Khan wants to become prime minister again through back door talks,” Bilawal claimed, adding that he was using politics of lies for personal benefits. “The people are suffering from economic problems and he was trying to destabilise the country,” he claimed.