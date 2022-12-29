AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat eases after rally

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged lower on Wednesday, consolidating after a sharp rally in the past week, while traders awaited assessments of potential frost damage to US crops.

A purchase of Russian wheat by Egypt on Tuesday highlighted Black Sea competition, though a busy loading programme in top European Union supplier France helped to underpin Euronext prices, traders said. Trading volumes were light, with many participants away from their desks for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.4% at 314 euros ($334.98) a tonne by 1453 GMT. On Tuesday, the contract reached its highest since Nov. 30 at 316 euros. Extreme cold weather in the United States had fuelled a rally on Euronext, raising fears of damage to US wheat plants already weakened by drought.

But with arctic conditions subsiding in US crop plains, traders were waiting for a clearer picture of possible losses. Wheat prices remained capped by Russian competition in export markets. Egypt’s state grains buyer is believed to have booked 80,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Tuesday, traders said.

Wheat Euronext wheat wheat crop

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat eases after rally

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Bumper wheat harvest expected

Read more stories