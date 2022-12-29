AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,159 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,467 tonnes of import cargo and 5,692 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,467 comprised of 44,016 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 194 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,937 tonnes of Flours, 6,680 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,616 tonnes of Urea, 8,501 tonnes of Wheat & 36,523 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 5,692 tonnes comprised of 5,692 tonnes of containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 4686 containers comprising of 3105 containers import and 1581 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 640 of 20’s and 1196 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 36 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 72 of 20’s and 97 of 40’s loaded containers while 235 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Chem Mia, Tarlan, Western Highway, Xin Shanghai and Seaspan Osaka have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Hyundai Colombo, Zumba, Esl Victoria and Western Highway has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Atlanta and Ullswater left the Port on Wednesday morning while five more ships, Ondo, Amali, Calypso Gas, MSC Sasha and Lisa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 140,548 tonnes, comprising 101,404 tonnes imports cargo and 39,144 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,393` Containers (3,304 TEUs Imports and 2,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, African Pheasant, Nave Andromeda and Lisa & 02 more ships, Clemens Schulte and MSC Illinois VII scheduled to load/offload Cement, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, 28th Dec- 2022.

