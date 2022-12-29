Hamdard Pakistan signs agreement with Gennec Health

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan (HP) has reached an agreement with Gennec Health Sciences Pvt. Ltd, to manufacture some of its leading products in Gennec’s manufacturing unit.

In an auspicious contract signing ceremony, held on Wednesday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, Dr Arshad Saleem - Chief Operating Officer - HP, termed the agreement as a milestone for the growth and development of the health sector of Pakistan. The event was attended by the Directors and senior staff of both organisations in a large number.

Dr Arshad Saleem further said: “Promotion of wellness and wellbeing in society and the growth and development of the country’s health sector are among the core values and objectives of HP. In line with the founder Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s vision and in pursuit of his guidelines with untiring efforts, HP today has emerged as an industrial standard for Eastern medicine manufacturing in the country.”

Later after signing the agreement, Dr Arshad Saleem presented a memento to Abdul Jabbar CEO Gennec on behalf of HP. Since Hamdard is an environmentally conscious company, it took a novel initiative to commemorate the signing ceremony. The distinguished guests were asked to sow plants in pots, which they also watered. These plants will be planted in one of the many gardens managed by HP. The guests highly appreciated this initiative of HP and announced they would emulate this practice.