AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamdard Pakistan signs agreement with Gennec Health

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan (HP) has reached an agreement with Gennec Health Sciences Pvt. Ltd, to manufacture some of its leading products in Gennec’s manufacturing unit.

In an auspicious contract signing ceremony, held on Wednesday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, Dr Arshad Saleem - Chief Operating Officer - HP, termed the agreement as a milestone for the growth and development of the health sector of Pakistan. The event was attended by the Directors and senior staff of both organisations in a large number.

Dr Arshad Saleem further said: “Promotion of wellness and wellbeing in society and the growth and development of the country’s health sector are among the core values and objectives of HP. In line with the founder Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s vision and in pursuit of his guidelines with untiring efforts, HP today has emerged as an industrial standard for Eastern medicine manufacturing in the country.”

Later after signing the agreement, Dr Arshad Saleem presented a memento to Abdul Jabbar CEO Gennec on behalf of HP. Since Hamdard is an environmentally conscious company, it took a novel initiative to commemorate the signing ceremony. The distinguished guests were asked to sow plants in pots, which they also watered. These plants will be planted in one of the many gardens managed by HP. The guests highly appreciated this initiative of HP and announced they would emulate this practice.

Hamdard Pakistan Gennec Health Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Hamdard Pakistan signs agreement with Gennec Health

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Bumper wheat harvest expected

Read more stories